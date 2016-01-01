Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elisabeth Baron, MD
Overview
Dr. Elisabeth Baron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Baron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jian Wang M D525 E 68th St Ste J130, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-7910
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baron?
About Dr. Elisabeth Baron, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790976819
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.