Dr. Elisabeth Anton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elisabeth Anton, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Newcastle, WA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care13159 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle, WA 98059 Directions (425) 635-3010Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care7345 164th Ave NE Ste I105, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 635-6430Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I wish that she could be my general care physician! She truly cares about my physical and mental health. She walks me through every step she's taking in exams and ensures I am as comfortable as possible. She will continue to be my doctor as long as possible!!! Highly recommend!
- Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Anton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anton has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anton.
