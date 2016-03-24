See All Dermatologists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Elisa Yoo, MD

Dermatology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elisa Yoo, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.

Dr. Yoo works at Michael K Kim MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hives and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Elisa K. Yoo M.d. PC
    3801 Katella Ave Ste 414, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 (562) 596-2403

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hives
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Hives
Hair Loss

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 24, 2016
    I highly recommend Dr. Yoo, she and her staff are wonderful, very friendly and trusted her immediately. Also,The best front desk staff I've encountered in a very long time.
    Sydney in Long Beach, CA — Mar 24, 2016
    About Dr. Elisa Yoo, MD

    Dermatology
    26 years of experience
    English, Korean
    1811942493
    Education & Certifications

    University Pa Health Sys
    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elisa Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hives and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

