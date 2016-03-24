Overview

Dr. Elisa Yoo, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.



Dr. Yoo works at Michael K Kim MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hives and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.