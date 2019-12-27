See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Elisa Wershba, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elisa Wershba, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Wershba works at Phoenix Childrens Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Still's Disease and Juvenile Chronic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix Childrens Medical Group
    1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-0909
    Phoenix Children's Hospital
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-0909
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-0005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Still's Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Arthritis
Dermatomyositis
Fibromyalgia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Amyloidosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Familial Mediterranean Fever
Fever
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Kawasaki Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Takayasu's Arteritis
Vasculitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Maria Francis — Dec 27, 2019
    About Dr. Elisa Wershba, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487980629
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
