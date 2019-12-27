Dr. Elisa Wershba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wershba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Wershba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisa Wershba, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Wershba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Childrens Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 933-0909
-
2
Phoenix Children's Hospital1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0909MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (602) 933-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wershba?
Dr Wershba has been treating my daughter since end of June have nothing but great experiences. She is amazing. Always listens to concerns dose not leave anything untreated.
About Dr. Elisa Wershba, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1487980629
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wershba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wershba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wershba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wershba works at
Dr. Wershba has seen patients for Still's Disease and Juvenile Chronic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wershba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wershba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wershba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wershba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wershba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.