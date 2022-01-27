Dr. Elisa Valente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Valente, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisa Valente, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton.
Dr. Valente works at
Locations
-
1
Granite Medical500 Congress St Ste 1B, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 421-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valente?
I was very impressed with Dr Valente, She was very professional, patient and personable. I highly recommend. Her entire team at Weymouth Endoscopy were amazing.
About Dr. Elisa Valente, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1316999683
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valente works at
Dr. Valente has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valente speaks Italian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Valente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.