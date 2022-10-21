Overview

Dr. Elisa Thompson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Thompson works at Immediate Medcare & Family Doctor of Spring Hill in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL and Sangerville, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.