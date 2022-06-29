Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elisa Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Elisa Stein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
-
1
High Point Surgery Center600 N Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 878-6068
-
2
Surgical Specialists of High Point404 Westwood Ave Ste 303, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We came to Dr. Stein in March 2021 from the rec of a friend.(We had visited another plastic surg and didnt have warm fuzzy feeling.) We just wanted to chat with her as a 2nd opinion for a deep flap. She’s had experience in this surgery and was very honest with us about being qualified to have it bc my body type (not in a - way) and all the details about this type of surgery. It was a no for us. My hubs and I knew we found our plastic surgeon to walk with us during this journey. We came up with the best solution for our mast w/ recon. After our big surgery, they found our cancer was traveling through my dermis which means radiation (again). She worked closely with our rad onc dr to over expand us for treatment. Now a year later we just finished our last surgery w/an implant and lift. Stein has been kind and compassionate thru the entire process.(esp during expanding) We were comfortable in all decisions. She went above and beyond to ensure our care and peace of mind throughout.THE BEST
About Dr. Elisa Stein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1144494931
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stein works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
