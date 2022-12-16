Overview

Dr. Elisa Sanchez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pharr, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sanchez works at Elisa G Sanchez MD in Pharr, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Behavior Therapy, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.