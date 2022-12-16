Dr. Elisa Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisa Sanchez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pharr, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
Hilda L Solis Rn Msn Apn PC905 S Jackson Rd, Pharr, TX 78577 Directions (956) 618-4648
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, easy to talk to, listens and answers question thoroughly. Office staff is readily available for scheduling and all concerns regarding treatment plan. The entire staff and physician are so very friendly and courteous.
About Dr. Elisa Sanchez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1366435307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Behavior Therapy, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.