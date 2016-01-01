Dr. Newman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elisa Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Elisa Newman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Sharon A Sterne Phd462 N Linden Dr Ste 343, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 273-0262
- 2 9615 Brighton Way Ste 325, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-0262
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elisa Newman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1982876991
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Child Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
