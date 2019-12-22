Dr. Elisa Lynskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Lynskey, MD
Overview
Dr. Elisa Lynskey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Florida ENT and Allergy6827 1st Ave S Ste 100, St Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 382-5680
Pasadena ENT & Allergy / Audiology900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 300, St Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 382-5670
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynskey is wonderful. Not only am I a patient, but my 14 year old daughter and my dad are as well! Dr. Lynskey is very thorough and takes her time to patiently explain her findings. When I read some of the reviews below I had to chuckle because what people might not get is that sinuses and ears go hand-in-hand hence testing for things that may not seem necessary but ARE! As a nurse I deal with many physicians and I can honestly say that she is great at what she does and is incredibly knowledgeable
About Dr. Elisa Lynskey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynskey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynskey has seen patients for Nosebleed, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lynskey speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.