Dr. Elisa Kavanagh, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elisa Kavanagh, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Galli Podiatric Foot and Ankle Associates PC25 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 262-4588Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Dr. Elisa Kavanagh696 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 472-1000
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kavanagh is a brilliant doctor!
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1356355366
- Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
