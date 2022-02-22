See All Pediatricians in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Elisa Haberman, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Elisa Haberman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Haberman works at Pomona Pediatrics in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP)
    Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP)
531 Central Park Ave Ste 102, Scarsdale, NY 10583
(914) 472-3333

  Boston Children's Hospital

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Child and Adolescent Development
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Developmental Delay
Developmental Disorders
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Laryngitis
Lice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents
Primary Care for Adolescents
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Torticollis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    Feb 22, 2022
    Dr. Haberman takes her time with each patient I love her patience and care for our daughter. Because she does a very thorough assessment each and every time any thing that may present itself in your child she is on top of it. I love that she listens to your concerns as a parent and your opinions before giving that of her own. I truly appreciate her as a medical professional and I would recommend anyone to her. When you get a doctor that does a great job they deserve to be praised and appreciated and Dr. Haberman I thank you. I am happy to have you as my daughters doctor.
    T. Harris — Feb 22, 2022
    Pediatrics
    25 years of experience
    English
    1942230768
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    New York University School of Medicine
    University of Michigan
