Dr. Elisa Ginter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ginter works at MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.