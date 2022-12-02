Dr. Elisa Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Carroll, MD
Dr. Elisa Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Institute for Women's Health18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 494-2000
Consultants in Women's Health222 W Cypress St, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 226-9705
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery C19010 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 575-5200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Carroll is extremely thorough, professional and pleasant. I highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Pap Smear and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
