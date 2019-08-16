Dr. Elisa Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Burns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Burns and her nurse Mary. I have been battling breast cancer for the past year and a half. There have been some gynecological complications along the way and they have been amazing. Dr. Burns is a smart no nonsense provider who does not judge, who has always heard me and taken care of or figured out who can whatever issue I am dealing with.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
