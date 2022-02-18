Dr. Elisa Brantly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brantly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Brantly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisa Brantly, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Brantly works at
Locations
-
1
Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
-
2
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2231
-
3
Shannon Occupational Medicine and Injury Clinic2626 N Bryant Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2231
-
4
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brantly?
I had bladder suspension surgery. From pre-op through post op appointments my care was excellent. I had no post-op complications and I consider my surgery very successful.
About Dr. Elisa Brantly, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619157427
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brantly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brantly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brantly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brantly works at
Dr. Brantly has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brantly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brantly speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brantly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brantly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.