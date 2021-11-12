See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Elisa Bianchi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elisa Bianchi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.

Dr. Bianchi works at Digestive and Liver Center of Florida in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oviedo Office Location
    1000 Executive Dr Ste 6, Oviedo, FL 32765 (407) 501-5467
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • Oviedo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2021
    Una buena y comprensiva doctora. Le doy gracias a Díos que me haya mandado la doctora Bianchi a mi vida. Me encontró un cáncer que otros doctores me habían dicho era hemorroides.
    — Nov 12, 2021
    Dr. Elisa Bianchi, MD
    About Dr. Elisa Bianchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689017303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Zucker School Of Medicine At Hofstra/Northwell
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elisa Bianchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bianchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bianchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bianchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bianchi works at Digestive and Liver Center of Florida in Oviedo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bianchi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bianchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bianchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bianchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bianchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

