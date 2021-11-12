Dr. Elisa Bianchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bianchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Bianchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisa Bianchi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Bianchi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oviedo Office Location1000 Executive Dr Ste 6, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 501-5467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bianchi?
Una buena y comprensiva doctora. Le doy gracias a Díos que me haya mandado la doctora Bianchi a mi vida. Me encontró un cáncer que otros doctores me habían dicho era hemorroides.
About Dr. Elisa Bianchi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1689017303
Education & Certifications
- Zucker School Of Medicine At Hofstra/Northwell
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bianchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bianchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bianchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bianchi works at
Dr. Bianchi speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bianchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bianchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bianchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bianchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.