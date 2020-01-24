Overview

Dr. Eliot Young, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Young works at Sports Medicine Associates in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.