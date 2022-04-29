Dr. Eliot Wickliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wickliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliot Wickliff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliot Wickliff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Waco, TX.
Dr. Wickliff works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Clinic - Plaza405 Londonderry Dr Ste 311, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 537-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wickliff?
I have been to Dr. Wickliff three times over the past three years and each time the pain goes away almost immediately and the injection lasts for months. Due to a neurological condition and having fractured bones in my legs, I needed a lot of help getting on the table, and he and his assistant got me up on it and in the correct position. I am elderly and he is so patient and gentle. The staff is friendly and helpful. Five stars for this outstanding doctor and his staff!
About Dr. Eliot Wickliff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1225261324
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wickliff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wickliff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wickliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wickliff works at
Dr. Wickliff has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wickliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wickliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wickliff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wickliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wickliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.