See All Dermatologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD is a dermatologist in Akron, OH. Dr. Mostow completed a residency at University of Michigan. He currently practices at Akron Dermatology and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Akron Dermatology
    566 White Pond Dr Ste E, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 535-7100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Rosacea
Jock Itch
Ringworm
Rosacea
Jock Itch

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Cofinity
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • Mutual of Omaha
  • Principal Life
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1376538116
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Public Health Service Epidemiology Training Program
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Michigan
Residency
Internship
  • Ohio State Univ Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron Children's Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Patient Satisfaction

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mostow?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mostow to family and friends

Dr. Mostow's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mostow

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mostow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mostow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mostow has seen patients for Ringworm, Rosacea and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.