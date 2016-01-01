Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD is a dermatologist in Akron, OH. Dr. Mostow completed a residency at University of Michigan. He currently practices at Akron Dermatology and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Akron Dermatology566 White Pond Dr Ste E, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 535-7100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
About Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376538116
Education & Certifications
- Public Health Service Epidemiology Training Program
- University of Michigan
- Ohio State Univ Med Ctr
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Admitting Hospitals
- Akron Children's Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Patient Satisfaction
