Dr. Chodosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eliot Chodosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eliot Chodosh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Wayne Office220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 16, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-4778
Wayne Office1680 State Route 23 Ste 300, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-4778Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Chilton Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
He is an expert in his field. I am very satisfied. Highly recommend
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Chodosh has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chodosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
