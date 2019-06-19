See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Elion Krok, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Elion Krok, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from University of Cape Town and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Krok works at Internal Medicine & Metabolic Medical Center - IMMC Health in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elion Krok MD PC Dba
    737 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 544-8901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 19, 2019
My experience was pleasant. Everyone is friendly and professional. I felt very comfortable and at east. Dr. Krok was very attnetive and explain all my test results carefully
— Jun 19, 2019
About Dr. Elion Krok, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1538468491
Education & Certifications

  • Medical University of South Africa
  • Groote Schuur Hospital
  • University of Cape Town
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elion Krok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Krok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Krok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krok works at Internal Medicine & Metabolic Medical Center - IMMC Health in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Krok’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krok.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

