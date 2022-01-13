Overview

Dr. Elioe Burgos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Deltona, FL. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Burgos works at Halifax Health Pediatric Care Deltona in Deltona, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.