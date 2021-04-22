Overview

Dr. Elinor Schottstaedt, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GENESEE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Schottstaedt works at Quest Medicine Ltd in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.