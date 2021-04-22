Dr. Elinor Schottstaedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schottstaedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elinor Schottstaedt, MD
Dr. Elinor Schottstaedt, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GENESEE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Questmedicine Ltd3301 N Miller Rd Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 990-7200
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Schottsdtaedt is great but the male staff member at the front desk that answers the phone is not helpful and very unprofessional. He can use some coaching with customer service.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- GENESEE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Schottstaedt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schottstaedt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schottstaedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schottstaedt has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schottstaedt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schottstaedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schottstaedt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schottstaedt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schottstaedt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.