Overview

Dr. Elinor Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists of Central Florida in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.