Overview

Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hancock works at Hinton Healthcare in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Florissant, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.