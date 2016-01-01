Overview

Dr. Elina Zakin, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zakin works at NYU Langone Neurology Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.