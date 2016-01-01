Dr. Elina Zakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elina Zakin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elina Zakin, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Zakin works at
Locations
NYU Langone Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elina Zakin, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1811230543
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Zakin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakin.
