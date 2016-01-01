See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bayside, NY
Dr. Elina Yushuvayev, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elina Yushuvayev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.

Dr. Yushuvayev works at Elina Yushuvayev MD PC in Bayside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elina Yushuvayev MD PC
    22215 Northern Blvd Lbby A, Bayside, NY 11361 (718) 215-0020
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Trichomoniasis
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Trichomoniasis
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Prevention
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Giardiasis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pre-Operative Care
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Elina Yushuvayev, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093002339
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elina Yushuvayev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yushuvayev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yushuvayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yushuvayev works at Elina Yushuvayev MD PC in Bayside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yushuvayev’s profile.

    Dr. Yushuvayev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yushuvayev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yushuvayev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yushuvayev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

