Dr. Elina Trofimovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elina Trofimovsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Trofimovsky works at
Locations
Baylor College of Medicine General Internal7200 Cambridge St Ste 8B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4736Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T spends as much time with you as you want and/or need - you can tell she cares about you and is extremely thorough in her assessment and explanations of care. I definitely recommend!
About Dr. Elina Trofimovsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1720303258
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trofimovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trofimovsky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trofimovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trofimovsky speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trofimovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trofimovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trofimovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trofimovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.