Dr. Elina Toskala, MBA is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kuopion Yliopisto Laaketieteellinen Tiedekunta and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Toskala works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

