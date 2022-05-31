See All Allergists & Immunologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Elina Jerschow, MD

Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Elina Jerschow, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center

Dr. Jerschow works at Montefiore Weiler Hospital in Bronx, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montefiore Weiler Hospital
    1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 904-2000
    Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4646
    Montefiore Medical Park at Eastchester
    1695 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-8200
    Montefiore Westchester Faculty Practice
    495 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 633-8255
    Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place
    1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-8200

Hospital Affiliations
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 31, 2022
    Dr Jerschow has always been respectful and very helpful! You can’t really blame her for being rushed or telehealth but overall she was awesome! My allergies have gotten much much better under her care and guidance
    Catherine — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Elina Jerschow, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1922197235
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Jacobi Medical Center
