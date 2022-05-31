Dr. Elina Jerschow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerschow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elina Jerschow, MD
Dr. Elina Jerschow, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center
Montefiore Weiler Hospital1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4646
Montefiore Medical Park at Eastchester1695 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Montefiore Westchester Faculty Practice495 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (866) 633-8255
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Jerschow has always been respectful and very helpful! You can’t really blame her for being rushed or telehealth but overall she was awesome! My allergies have gotten much much better under her care and guidance
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1922197235
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
Dr. Jerschow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerschow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerschow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jerschow has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerschow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerschow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerschow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerschow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerschow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.