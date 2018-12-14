Overview

Dr. Elina Burstyn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Burstyn works at Capital Region OBGYN, L.L.C. in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.