Dr. Elijah Wogu, DO
Overview
Dr. Elijah Wogu, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from SADDLEBACK COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology Center Inc.620 California Blvd Ste J, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-9648
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 546-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My ER docs chose Dr Wogu and I’m so thankful they did! My right leg had quit supporting me and I was in extreme pain. I was lucky to be inserted into his schedule the next day. He explained everything that was going to happen in a clear and concise manner. He would repeat if I asked him to, as he does tend to speak quickly. Pretty sure it’s because he thinks so fast! He took a long time repairing my back(L2 to L5) with rods and screws and making sure all arteries etc. we’re connected properly. He visited me every day in the hospital and sees me regularly for progress. I’m 4 months post-surg and am out of my brace, walker and now walking without my cane. I have been driving for a week now, and feel absolutely great! He’s knowledgeable, kind and caring. His office staff is very helpful also!
About Dr. Elijah Wogu, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- SADDLEBACK COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
