Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.



Dr. Hothem works at The Spine & Orthopaedic Academic Research Institute in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.