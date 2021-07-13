See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.

Dr. Hothem works at The Spine & Orthopaedic Academic Research Institute in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine & Orthopaedic Academic Research Institute
    4400 State Highway Ste 405, Lewisville, TX 75056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    SOAR Institute
    860 Hebron Pkwy Ste 1202, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 434-7627

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Ankle Fracture
Back Pain
Broken Arm

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr Hothem was just the best. He explained every procedure thoroughly with care and compassion answering all my questions. He doesn’t jump to surgery first but recommends alternatives when appropriate.
    Ann Hanson — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467661314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ohio State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kent State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hothem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hothem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hothem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hothem works at The Spine & Orthopaedic Academic Research Institute in Lewisville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hothem’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hothem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hothem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hothem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hothem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

