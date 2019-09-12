Overview

Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Mosaic Medical Center - Albany, University Health Truman Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Ankle/Foot Center Of Missouri in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Albany, MO and Hiawatha, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.