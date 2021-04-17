Overview

Dr. Eliezer Soto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and Pekin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Soto works at Orthopedic & Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.