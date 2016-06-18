Dr. Eliezer Parnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliezer Parnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliezer Parnes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Nephrology Foundation of Brooklyn1845 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (646) 317-0750
Four Seasons Dialysis Center1170 E 98th St, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 223-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, personable and knowledgeable. Wait time can be protracted. Parking in the area is extremely tight.
About Dr. Eliezer Parnes, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
