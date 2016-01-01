Overview

Dr. Eliezer Castaneda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and Lavaca Medical Center.



Dr. Castaneda works at Sleep and Family Medicine in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.