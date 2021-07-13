Overview

Dr. Eliecer Kurzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Kurzer works at Broward Urology in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.