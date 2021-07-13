Dr. Kurzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eliecer Kurzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Eliecer Kurzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Locations
Broward Urology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 499-7696
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner. Very caring. Great follow-up. Office staff very easy.
About Dr. Eliecer Kurzer, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134128267
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- SUNNY Downstate Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurzer has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurzer speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurzer.
