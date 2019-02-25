Dr. Elie Zayyat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zayyat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Zayyat, MD
Overview
Dr. Elie Zayyat, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their residency with Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr. Zayyat works at
Locations
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/Terrace1151 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 375-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute Gainesville East Office4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 375-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 752-0515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had pain in my foot the ER told me that I have arthritis. My Primary care sent to see Dr Zayyat who diagnosed me with severe PAD. He operated on me urgently and saved my leg. He is practicing at macneal Hospita now. I am grateful to his compassionately care.
About Dr. Elie Zayyat, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1760429930
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- General Surgery
Dr. Zayyat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zayyat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zayyat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zayyat has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zayyat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zayyat speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zayyat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zayyat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zayyat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zayyat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.