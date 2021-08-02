Dr. Traube has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elie Traube, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elie Traube, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
L Casteman MD Arthur L Pinchuck MD PC2270 Kimball St, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 692-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and friendly staff. Dr Traube offers very personal, empathetic and attentive care. RECOMMENDED TO ALL????????????
About Dr. Elie Traube, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1154589844
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traube accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traube has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traube on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Traube. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traube.
