Dr. Elie Soussan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elie Soussan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Soussan works at West Long Branch OB/GYN in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Little Silver, NJ, Lakewood, NJ and Colts Neck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Comprehensive Health Care of New Jersey
    1019 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 229-6797
    Anthony P Giovine DO
    34 Sycamore Ave Ste 2A, Little Silver, NJ 07739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 747-9310
    A Womans Place
    820 County Line Rd E Ste 1, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 364-2711
    A Womans Place
    310 State Route 34 Ste 1, Colts Neck, NJ 07722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 845-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amniocentesis
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Gonorrhea Screening
Amniocentesis
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Gonorrhea Screening

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elie Soussan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891958674
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
