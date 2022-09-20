Dr. Elie Soussan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soussan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Soussan, MD
Overview
Dr. Elie Soussan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Soussan works at
Locations
Women's Comprehensive Health Care of New Jersey1019 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 229-6797
Anthony P Giovine DO34 Sycamore Ave Ste 2A, Little Silver, NJ 07739 Directions (732) 747-9310
A Womans Place820 County Line Rd E Ste 1, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-2711
A Womans Place310 State Route 34 Ste 1, Colts Neck, NJ 07722 Directions (732) 845-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best obgyn. I don’t understand why people are saying he has poor bedside manner. I think he actually has an amazing bed side manner. Takes feelings into consideration. I mean the guy has a psychology degree, and he deals with hormonal woman all day. I was pleasantly surprised how smart, attentive, and encouraging he is. He is also very thorough and you don’t feel like your questions aren’t answered. He calls back almost right away and never seems annoyed. I switched from a great obgyn to him and I actually like him better. Especially the office is much better as well. If you’re considering it make the switch!
About Dr. Elie Soussan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
