Dr. Elie Saber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elie Saber, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Global Nephrology & Hypertension Clinic, PLLC1200 Binz St Ste 635, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 241-9765
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Saber when he was called into the hospital to see me for a consult. He was referred by one of my other specialists. I had a bad fall due to Hyponetremia and it was also discovered by Dr. Saber that I had Addison's Disease. I have become a patient of Dr. Saber’s since that hospital stay in May 2015. I have found Dr. Saber to be a kind and caring physician in both bedside manner and thoroughness in my medical care. He explains my condition to me clearly and discusses the results and treatment needed per test results. He is patient to answer any questions from me. Dr. Saber communicates effectively with my PCP and Cardiologist concerning my condition and any changes in medication or other treatment he might recommend. I highly recommend Dr. Saber and give him 5 stars for good bedside manner, willingness to explain test results and treatment, medication- its purpose and side effects, expectation of improvement, and communication with my other physicians.
About Dr. Elie Saber, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1013911445
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Am U Beirut|American University Of Beirut
