Overview

Dr. Elie Metri-Mansour, MD is a Pulmonologist in Holmdel, NJ. They graduated from Saint Joseph`s University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Metri-Mansour works at Central Jersey Pulmonary/Med As in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.