Dr. Elie Mendelson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elie Mendelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Northwest Medical Center
Dr. Mendelson works at
Locations
Next Step Foot & Ankle9080 Kimberly Blvd Ste 7, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 483-4448Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Coral Springs Office8100 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 112, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 722-8080
Imperial Point6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 100, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 722-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mendelson saved my foot! I was swimming in the ocean and had a traumatic injury. Dr. Mendelson fit me right in and removed debris from my foot in the office. As a physician myself, I can appreciate great care and I am thankful for how well he treated me. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Elie Mendelson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1982043972
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Medical Center
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
