Dr. Elie Lowenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Elie Lowenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, NY.
Dr. Lowenstein works at
Locations
South Nassau Dermatology258 MERRICK RD, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-0345
South Nassau Dermatology335 W Park Ave, Long Beach, NY 11561 Directions (516) 432-7124
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and really cares about his patients. He even personally calls you to make sure everything is okay.
About Dr. Elie Lowenstein, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowenstein works at
Dr. Lowenstein has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.
