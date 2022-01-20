Dr. Elie Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elie Levy, MD is a Dermatologist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Levy works at
Aesthetic and General Dermatology of Seattle13610 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98168 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dr. Levy took are of some scarcoma issues I had on my head, did a Fantastic job. Great manner, took the time to explain everything, answer any questions I had and was on time for all appointments. Highly recommended!
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Judeo-Arabic and Spanish
- Male
- 1427053834
- University Montreal
- Maimonides MC|Maimonides Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- St. Anne Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks French, Hebrew, Judeo-Arabic and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.