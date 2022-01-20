Overview

Dr. Elie Levy, MD is a Dermatologist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Dermatology Of Seattle in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

