Dr. Elie Levy, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elie Levy, MD is a Dermatologist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Levy works at Dermatology Of Seattle in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Aesthetic and General Dermatology of Seattle
    13610 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98168

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chemical Allergy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatillomania Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Desmoplastic Neurotrophic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erythroderma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Herpes Stomatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Oticus Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nummular Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Peeling Skin Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Jan 20, 2022
Dr. Levy took are of some scarcoma issues I had on my head, did a Fantastic job. Great manner, took the time to explain everything, answer any questions I had and was on time for all appointments. Highly recommended!
Jan 20, 2022
About Dr. Elie Levy, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Hebrew, Judeo-Arabic and Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1427053834
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Montreal
Internship
  • Maimonides MC|Maimonides Medical Center
Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Valley Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elie Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levy has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Levy speaks French, Hebrew, Judeo-Arabic and Spanish.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

