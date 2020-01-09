Dr. Elie Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Levine, MD
Dr. Elie Levine, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Sherry Shieh MD. P.C.928 Broadway Ste 204, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 982-8229
Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, PLLC35 E 84th St # A, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 988-1800
Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, PLLC35 E 84th St Ste A, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 988-1800
- Mount Sinai Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
My experience overall with Dr. Eli Levine was incredible! I am so pleased with the lovely office, excellent care, and great results. At only two weeks post-op, I look and feel great! I am so happy with how I have been healing thanks to Dr. Eli’s expertise. The procedure was easy and with very minimal pain, after only a few days I was back to my regular routine. Overall very satisfied!
About Dr. Elie Levine, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Plastic Surgery
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons
- Plastic Surgery
