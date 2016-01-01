Dr. Elie Klam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Klam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elie Klam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Klam works at
Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1336343672
- University Hospital
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Damascus Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Klam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.