Dr. Elie Hobeika, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elie Hobeika, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Hobeika works at
Locations
Buffalo Grove Clinic135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 195, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 215-8899Monday6:30am - 4:00pmTuesday6:30am - 4:00pmWednesday6:30am - 4:00pmThursday6:30am - 4:00pmFriday6:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Fertility Centers of Illinois18210 La Grange Rd Ste 111, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 633-1999Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely Caring and Knowledgeable Dr. He also has his age on his side and willing to do what is required for desirable outcomes for his patients. Takes time to call and discuss any concerns or worries and makes your opinions and priorities his priorities. Had a previous Dr completely different results than the results I received from Dr. Hobeika. He also respected my opinions and my desires along the process and it was a joint effort through my fertility process.
About Dr. Elie Hobeika, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
