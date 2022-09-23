See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Buffalo Grove, IL
Dr. Elie Hobeika, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elie Hobeika, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Hobeika works at Fertility Centers of Illinois in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buffalo Grove Clinic
    135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 195, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 215-8899
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Fertility Centers of Illinois
    18210 La Grange Rd Ste 111, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 633-1999
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asherman Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 23, 2022
    Extremely Caring and Knowledgeable Dr. He also has his age on his side and willing to do what is required for desirable outcomes for his patients. Takes time to call and discuss any concerns or worries and makes your opinions and priorities his priorities. Had a previous Dr completely different results than the results I received from Dr. Hobeika. He also respected my opinions and my desires along the process and it was a joint effort through my fertility process.
    LIZ — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Elie Hobeika, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1376898940
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
