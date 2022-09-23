Overview

Dr. Elie Hobeika, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Hobeika works at Fertility Centers of Illinois in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.